Montenegrin parliament approves participation in EU military assistance mission for Ukraine – media

After a nine-month delay, the Montenegrin parliament has approved the deployment of Montenegrin Army personnel to the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine.

Radio Slobodna Evropa reported this, as cited by Censor.NET.

The decision was supported by 49 out of 81 members of parliament.

The explanatory note emphasizes that the goal is to strengthen the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend the country’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and to deter Russian aggression.

Read more: Germany to allocate €9 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025, says Pistorius

The opposition accused parliamentary speaker Andrija Mandić — a well-known NATO critic and Kremlin sympathizer — of deliberately delaying the decision. His party opposes Montenegro’s NATO membership and the sanctions imposed on Russia.

Defense Minister Dragan Krapović emphasized that Montenegrin troops would not be deployed to Ukraine. All activities will take place within the EU, specifically in countries like Poland and Germany.

In addition to joining the EU mission, Montenegro also plans to participate in NATO’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) initiative. However, this step still requires parliamentary approval.

Read more: Netherlands and Ukraine sign agreement to strengthen defense-industry cooperation