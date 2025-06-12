Zelenskyy meets with Pistorius, discusses investment in Ukraine’s defense industry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

"Today, German Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is visiting Ukraine for the fifth time. We had a substantive discussion on our cooperation. Agreements have been reached on additional investments in the defense industry — both in Ukraine and in Germany. This includes long-range capabilities, which must and will be expanded," Zelenskyy said.

The talks also covered the localization of air defense system production in Ukraine and joint diplomatic efforts — all aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s position.

"I’m grateful that the Ramstein format continues and that efforts are being made to strengthen it further. Germany is undoubtedly one of the key leaders in providing aid and saving lives. We sincerely appreciate every support package. This year alone, we’ve already received €7 billion — and the amount may increase. Thank you!" the president emphasized.