Russia attacked with 55 "Shaheds" and 4 ballistic missiles. Air defense destroyed 43 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of June 13, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with various types of drones and ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Russians launched 55 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation.

The main areas of the air strike were Kharkiv, Donetsk and Dnipro regions.

"As of 09:00, air defense neutralized 43 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, east and south of the country. 28 were shot down by firepower, 15 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.



Enemy air attack vehicles were recorded in 9 locations," the statement said.

