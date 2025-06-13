At a meeting of the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal sharply criticized Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

During the emotional discussion, Carbajal accused Hegseth of incompetence and called him a "embarrassment to the country," calling for his resignation.

The congressman asked the Pentagon chief questions about the deployment of the Marines in Los Angeles, the leak of information in the Signal chat room, and the US position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The argument became particularly heated after Carbajal asked about political loyalty to Trump as a possible condition for military service. In response, Hegseth said: "Congressman, you know how stupid that question is."

After that, Carbajal said: "You are an embarrassment to this country. And there's been bipartisan members of Congress that have called for your resignation. You should just get the hell out and let someone competent take over this department."

As a reminder, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that Russia is the aggressor in the war against Ukraine, but refused to say directly that he wants Kyiv to win.

