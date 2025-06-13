Fighting near Dvorichna continues: enemy fails to break through AFU defenses – Khortytsia OSGT

Intense fighting is ongoing near Dvorichna, but Russian forces have failed to break through Ukrainian defenses.

This was reported by Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping, according to Censor.NET citing ArmyInform.

According to him, Ukrainian troops are holding their positions inside the town despite continuous enemy assaults. Russian forces are attempting to block areas along border routes toward Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, but have made no significant advances. Street battles are ongoing in the town.

Russian forces are attempting to use light motorized vehicles for maneuvering, but the terrain and defensive fortifications remain an advantage for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The Oskil River has become a serious obstacle for the occupiers – crossing it is impossible due to equipment and logistics issues," Trehubov noted.

The enemy is trying to advance via bridges and highways, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back these efforts. Due to the lack of proper heavy equipment supplies, Russian troops are forced to rely on motorbikes, cars, and other light vehicles.

Earlier reports stated that Russian forces had occupied Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region.

