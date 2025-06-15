Slovakia has no reason to suffer because of Ukraine - Fico on sanctions against Russia

According to Prime Minister Robert Fico, Slovakia will ask to postpone the vote on a new package of EU sanctions against Russia until the gas supply issue is discussed.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, he said this at a press conference.

Fico said that he had asked Slovak Foreign Minister Jurij Blanar not to vote for the sanctions package at the meeting on Wednesday, June 18, until the issue of Russian gas supplies is resolved.

"We would like to ask that sanctions are not discussed now, but this topic first," said the Slovak prime minister.

He noted that Bratislava wants to know what guarantees it will have to ensure that there are sufficient gas reserves and that there will be no rapid price increases for households.

Slovakia has no reason to suffer because of Ukraine," Fico said.

What preceded it

Earlier, Fico threatened to block any sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia if they harmed his country's national interests.

On June 10, the European Commission presented the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

The new package mainly targets Russian banks and the Russian energy sector, and includes expanded export bans and controls and stronger measures to counter sanctions circumvention.