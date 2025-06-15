Occupiers have been using chemical weapons in Siversk direction for third week - Rubizh NGU brigade

Russian invaders have been using chemical weapons against Ukrainian defenders in the Seversky direction for three weeks.

This was reported by the Rubizh Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"For three weeks now, the enemy has been using chemical weapons in this area, which, unfortunately, causes a lot of trouble for our defenders. These munitions are characterized by extremely rapid spread of the poisonous substance, which instantly spreads to dugouts and lowlands," the military said.

The brigade noted that in general, the occupants have become more active in the Siverskyi sector. In this section of the front, the enemy is using motorcycle units and civilian vehicles in its assault operations.

"Thanks to a well-established system of fixation and fire damage, our defenders work so well that the occupiers' assault groups are eliminated at a distance of several kilometers from our positions," the military said.

In addition, the number of enemy artillery attacks has increased.

"The number of artillery attacks by the enemy has also increased (about two hundred attacks per day), which may indicate that the enemy is planning large-scale assault operations. Our defenders are already preparing a worthy response to the Russian invaders," the brigade added.

