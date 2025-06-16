Trump may hit Russia with sanctions in next few weeks - Politico

US President Donald Trump may impose sanctions on Russia over the next few weeks.

Fred Fleitz, Donald Trump's former national security aide, told Politico about this, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Trump feels "disrespected" by Putin because of the Kremlin dictator's refusal to take peace talks with Ukraine seriously.

"There is a high probability that over the next few weeks Trump will stop diplomacy and hit Russia with sanctions. But he will keep the door open to resume negotiations," Fleitz said.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that new sanctions against Russia would be discussed at the G7 summit to persuade it to negotiate.

