Ukraine plans to discuss use of frozen Russian assets and price caps on oil at G7 – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine intends to raise the issue of increasing pressure on Russia, including introducing price caps on Russian oil, at the upcoming G7 summit in Canada.

The head of state made the announcement during a joint press conference with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, it is extremely important for Ukraine to discuss what concrete pressure can be applied to force dictator Putin to cease fire and end the war.

"We will discuss frozen Russian assets and sanctions — we need price caps on energy resources, especially Russian-produced oil. This is a global issue — how much longer will our partners allow the Russians these opportunities, when they are fully capable of responding harshly to all their strikes and killings through sanctions and other measures," Zelenskyy said.

