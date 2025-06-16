Slovakia supports Ukraine’s EU membership, but does not envision it joining NATO - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that Ukraine's membership in the European Union will bring his country more opportunities than negative ones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Dennik N.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia reiterated that he supports Ukraine's membership in the EU, but cannot imagine it joining NATO. He added that Ukraine should be "as prepared as possible."

In its analysis, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Peter Kmetz recommended that the government support Ukraine's accession to the EU. He does not expect Slovakia to become a net donor to the EU budget, although the country will lose some EU funds. However, this will be offset by economic growth.

Fico suggested holding a joint meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine.

The last time the cabinets of the two countries met was in 2024 near Uzhhorod, and before that, there was a meeting in the Slovak city of Michalovce. Fico had already expressed interest in a joint meeting in April 2025, but it never took place.

