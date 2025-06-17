Enemy launches missile attack on Konotop: civilian infrastructure damaged

Today, 17 June 2025, at about 8:00, the enemy launched a missile attack on the outskirts of Konotop, Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to preliminary information, private houses were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries among the civilian population.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene.

For his part, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin said that there was damage to residential areas within 500 metres of the epicentre of the strike. It is not critical. After the air raid alert is lifted, the response team will start working immediately!