Russia using chemical munitions daily in south – Defense Forces

Russian forces on the southern sector of the frontline are systematically using munitions containing a chemical agent during assaults on Ukrainian positions.

Spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn told Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a typical Russian assault starts with an airstrike using guided aerial bombs (GABs) while artillery simultaneously pounds Ukrainian fortifications. Next, drones appear and drop one or two munitions with a chemical substance to drive out Ukrainian defenders. FPV drones and drop-drones are then employed immediately afterwards.

"The enemy now uses chemical weapons almost every day … Mostly it is tear gas that spreads through trenches, positions and shelters where our troops are hiding. If soldiers do not have protective gear, they are forced to surface—where hostile drones are waiting," Voloshyn explained.

He added that after shelling and drone strikes, the enemy jams Ukrainian drones with electronic-warfare systems, launches fibre-optic-guided drones, and then tries to storm positions with assault groups on motorcycles, buggies or quad bikes. This has become a standard Russian tactic along the line of contact.

