"Trump: ’Real end’ to Israel-Iran war is better than ceasefire

President Donald Trump has said he wants a "real end" to the conflict between Israel and Iran, arguing that it is better than just a ceasefire.

This is reported by CNN, Censor.NET informs.

Trump spoke to journalists on board Air Force One on his way back to Washington from the G7 summit in Canada.

When asked what could be better than a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, he said "the end."

"The end, the real end, not a ceasefire. The end. Or complete abandonment [of nuclear weapons]. This is also normal," the US president said.

Trump said he expects the next 48 hours to show whether Israel plans to slow down or speed up its attacks on Iran.

"You'll find out. So far, no one has slowed down," he added.

Asked whether US military intervention would ensure the destruction of Iran's nuclear program, as some Israeli officials have publicly stated, Trump told reporters: "I hope that their program will be destroyed long before that. They will not have nuclear weapons".

At the same time, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said at a meeting of high-ranking Israeli military officials in Tel Aviv that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei could face the fate of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

"I warn the Iranian dictator against continuing war crimes and firing rockets at Israeli citizens. He should remember the fate of the dictator in the country bordering Iran who chose this path against the state of Israel," Katz emphasized.

It should be noted that after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, Saddam was captured and sentenced to death by hanging.