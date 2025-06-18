Traitors are held together with other prisoners, convicts have very negative attitude to them - Ministry of Justice

State traitors and collaborators are held in prisons under normal conditions.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Justice Yevhen Pikalov in an interview with Censor.NET.

"They (traitors and collaborators - Ed.) are held together with others, there are no special conditions. The convicts have a very negative attitude towards them. In the eyes of a Ukrainian citizen, such people look as horrible as possible," he said.

Commenting on the arson of vehicles and infrastructure, the deputy minister said that such individuals are usually driven not by anti-state motives, but by material gain.

"They are driven by the desire to make money, not by the fact that they supposedly love russia. And they mostly do not want to go there for an exchange. This is also important to take into account.

When I worked in the police, my colleagues and I also participated in documenting such crimes. The motives of those who commit them are different. For example, one of the women was exchanged by Russia for several of our officers. She was in charge of a network of agents in Sumy and was guiding missiles at the National Guard and Armed Forces facilities. Together with our colleagues from the SSU, we had documented her. And then the Russians insisted on exchanging her. In this case, the motives were clear and understandable. This is a traitor who was recruited and deliberately worked for the enemy," Pikalov added.

