Poland will support Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO at The Hague summit - Duda

Poland will support Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership at the upcoming NATO summit to be held on June 24-25 in The Hague.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda said this on Wednesday at the beginning of a meeting of the National Security Council of Poland, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I can say in advance that I will support Ukraine in the issue of membership in the North Atlantic Alliance and, in general, Ukraine's desire to get closer to the Western community," Duda said, informing about his participation in the upcoming NATO summit.

He added that Poland's geostrategic task is to do everything possible to ensure that as many countries between Poland and Russia, where aggressive ambitions have been renewed, are connected to the Western community, and that this is the case with Belarus in the future as well.

Read more: Lithuania "will never give up" on idea that Ukraine should be in NATO - Defense Minister Šakaliene

"In my opinion, there is no doubt that we need to support Ukraine and Ukrainians in a pro-Western course, both in terms of security - NATO and economic cooperation, and further development, I think in the long term - the European Union," Duda emphasized.

In addition to members of the government headed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk and leaders of major political forces, the newly elected President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, is also participating in the Security Council for the first time. His presidential term is scheduled to begin on August 6.

As reported earlier, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys said that there would be no invitation to Ukraine to join NATO in The Hague.