In Pokrovsk direction, increase in use of drones by Defense Forces is recorded, in some places there is parity - NGU

Since the beginning of the year, a significant increase in the use of drones by Ukrainian defenders has been recorded in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to LIGA.net, this was reported by the National Guard.

According to the NGU, this year the use of drones by the Ukrainian military has increased by 70% in the Pokrovsk direction.

"The fact that there is a build-up on both sides is an objective picture. But the fact that we are building up and even have parity in some areas is our adaptation, which helps to deter the enemy," they said.

Earlier, National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko said that since the beginning of the year, the National Guard has destroyed almost 600 enemy tanks, 903 armored vehicles and 2,864 artillery systems.

