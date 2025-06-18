EU may approve 18th sanctions package against Russia on June 23 or 26 – media

The European Union plans to approve its 18th sanctions package against Russia next week, possibly on June 23 or 26.

This was reported by European Pravda, citing an EU diplomat, according to Censor.NET.

"The 18th sanctions package against Russia is expected to be approved next week — either by the EU Foreign Ministers Council on June 23 or by EU leaders at the European Council meeting on June 26," the source told the publication.

The diplomat added that despite earlier statements, the new sanctions package will not include a reduction of the cap on Russian oil prices due to a lack of agreement among G7 countries on this issue.

Additionally, the source informed that Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will participate in the EU Council meeting on June 23.

Earlier reports indicated that the European Council might decide next week to extend all EU sanctions against Russia.

