EU to fully halt imports of Russian fossil fuels by end-2027 – even if peace is reached – The Guardian

The European Commission announced its final decision to phase out imports of Russian fossil fuels by the end of 2027, regardless of developments in the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen, according to The Guardian, cited by Censor.NET.

Jørgensen noted that the new initiative is aimed not only at responding to Russia’s full-scale invasion but also at Moscow’s use of energy as a tool of pressure. "Russia uses energy as a weapon against us because it blackmails EU member states, and therefore it is not a trading partner to be trusted," the commissioner said.

The plan includes a complete ban on Russian gas imports even after a potential end to the war. "This also means that regardless of whether there is peace or not — and of course, we all hope there will be — this ban will remain in effect," he emphasized.

It is noted that the new initiative has already faced resistance from Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria, which still depend on Russian energy supplies. However, experts believe these countries lack sufficient support among other EU members to block the plan’s adoption as binding legislation.

Read more: European Commission proposes to phase out Russian gas and oil imports by end of 2027