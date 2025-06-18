Occupiers launched strike drones on Ukraine from north and south – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of Wednesday, June 18, Russian forces launched attack drones targeting Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

"UAVs in the eastern part of Kherson region, heading toward Dnipropetrovsk region," was reported at 8:55 p.m.

"UAVs in the southern part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north. UAVs in the western part of Kherson region, heading west," was reported at 9:36 p.m.

Enemy attack drones were also detected in the north.

"Sumy region — threat of enemy attack UAV use. UAVs north of Sumy, heading south," was reported at 9:45 p.m.

"UAVs from the Black Sea waters, heading toward Pivdenne," was reported at 9:47 p.m.

At 10:12 p.m., the Air Force reported:

UAVs in the western and central parts of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north.

UAVs from Sumy region, heading toward Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

UAVs on the border of Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, heading north.

UAVs moving toward Kharkiv. Stay in shelters, it was stated at 10:25 p.m.

UAVs heading toward Kremenchuk. Stay in shelters, it was stated at 10:32 p.m.

