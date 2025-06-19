US Senate has postponed until July its consideration of bill to tighten sanctions against Russia over war between Israel and Iran, - media

The US Senate postpones consideration of a bill on tough sanctions against Russia until at least July. The reason for this is the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel, which is currently a priority for Washington.

This was reported by Semafor, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal are focusing on a revised version of their bill that would protect Ukraine's allies from some sanctions for trading with Russia and make other technical changes. However, their hopes that the bill would be passed by the Senate this month have faded as other priorities have emerged.

Senate Majority Leader, Republican John Thune, said that a "July timeframe" for consideration of sanctions against Russia is the most likely at this time.

"We’re very open to moving, we’re trying to work with the administration from a timing standpoint," he said.

In his turn, Senator Graham said that the Senate is "going to have to wait a bit" with sanctions against Russia, without giving a specific timeframe.

"Things are changing now with Iran … that doesn’t mean I’ve forgotten about Russia or Ukraine. Not at all. Iran is center stage, but sooner rather than later," says the US lawmaker.

As reported earlier, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and his Republican Party colleague Lindsey Graham called on US President Donald Trump to strengthen sanctions against Russia and Iran.

