88 enemy drones out of 104 destroyed - Air Force

Since the evening of 18 June, Russian invaders have been attacking Ukraine with attack drones and imitation drones. The enemy launched UAVs from Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

As of 08.30 a.m., air defences neutralised 88 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, east, south and centre of the country. 40 were shot down by firepower, 48 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 6 locations.

