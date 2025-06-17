Experimental project launched to reinforce air defense with VFTC groups

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution launching an experimental project aimed at enhancing territorial air defense by involving air defense groups formed within volunteer formations of territorial communities (VFTC).

This was announced by Taras Melnychuk, the government’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada, according to Censor.NET.

The experimental project includes the following provisions:

An air defense group is defined as a unit within a volunteer formation of a territorial community, created to reinforce air defense in the relevant area by detecting, observing, alerting, and/or neutralizing aerial threats (i.e. shooting down aerial targets) launched by the aggressor state. These tasks may be carried out using strike UAVs or manned aircraft.

The air defense group is formed by the VFTC commander as part of the volunteer formation’s structure, with approval from the relevant Territorial Defense Forces unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, based on a territorial principle. Military administrations may initiate the creation of such groups in their jurisdictions.

Members of these groups must submit written applications and meet specific criteria. In particular, they must be members of the VFTC who, under the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service," are not subject to mobilization during the special period and have completed the required training. These rules do not apply to groups operating manned aircraft — in such cases, only individuals who meet the established qualification requirements and hold valid licenses for piloting and/or aircraft maintenance may be included.

Once a VFTC member is included in an air defense group, their Territorial Defense Forces volunteer contract must include a mandatory clause prohibiting deployment to any combat or other missions outside the scope of the air defense activities specified in the experimental project.

The supply of weapons, ammunition, and other necessary equipment to air defense groups will be provided by Territorial Defense or Air Force units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in accordance with procedures established by the Ministry of Defense.

Read more: Presidential Office plans Shmyhal’s resignation and replacement of entire Cabinet - Zheleznyak