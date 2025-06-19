New Zealand has imposed new sanctions against Russia, Belarus, Iran, and North Korea: enterprises and "shadow fleet" have been affected by restrictions

New Zealand has introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia, Belarus, Iran, and North Korea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand.

The sanctions list includes 18 individuals and legal entities associated with Russia's military-industrial complex, as well as a number of political figures and actors from Iran, the DPRK and Belarus.

Among the Russian companies sanctioned are Aeroscan, an operator of unmanned aerial systems, Yakovlev Design Bureau, a manufacturer of combat aircraft, and Kalashnikov, Russia's largest manufacturer of automatic weapons and ammunition.

Restrictions have also been imposed on 27 vessels that are part of Russia's shadow fleet, which is used to circumvent international sanctions.

Read more: G7 leaders failed to persuade Trump to tighten sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg