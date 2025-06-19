General Shapovalov takes charge of Ground Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Hennadii Shapovalov as Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The relevant decree No. 412 was published on the website of the Presidential Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"To appoint Hennadii Mykolayovych Shapovalov as the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the document reads.

It should be noted that previously Shapovalov held the position of Commander of Operational Command "South," a post he left in February 2025.

In March 2022, he was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi had announced he had submitted his resignation following the shelling of a Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on 1 June.

Later, President Zelenskyy stated that Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi would continue serving as Commander of the Joint Forces.