Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the documents on the business trip of Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov would be signed by the end of this week.

He said this during an hour of questions to the government, Censor.NET reports.

"The relevant documents on the business trip will be signed by the end of this week," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, journalist Mykhailo Tkach reported that NCAB and SAPO had detained two associates of Chernyshov in a case of corruption in the construction sector involving top government officials.

"Chernyshov is a very close person to both President Zelenskyy and the head of the presidential office, Yermak. Perhaps that is why, despite the fact that he was involved in the NCAB case, he was still appointed last December to the post of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Unity of Ukraine. Coincidentally, this is a position that requires regular travel abroad. Coincidentally, Chernyshov found himself in the Czech Republic, "uniting" with the Ukrainians at the time when the other defendants in the case began to be imprisoned. Maybe he knew something?" he said.

The Ministry of Nationality said Chernyshov was on a scheduled business trip abroad.

