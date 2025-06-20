Estonian Intelligence: Russia may reduce number of drone attacks on Ukraine due to situation in Middle East

The Estonian Defence Forces suggest that the number of Russian drone attacks on the regions of Ukraine may temporarily decrease due to the worsening situation in the Middle East.

This was stated by the head of the Intelligence Centre, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, Censor.NET reports citing ERR.

According to him, the Russian Federation follows a certain pattern: first, it launches a series of 60-70 drones over several days, and then arranges a massive strike - up to 450 drones at a time. Russians use similar tactics with cruise and ballistic missiles. At the same time, the attacks are becoming more dispersed - from targeting military targets, Russia is moving to systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Read more: Two rare Russian Yastreb-AV counter-battery radar stations destroyed in Donetsk direction. VIDEO

Kiviselg noted that a potential reduction in attacks could be linked to strikes on drone manufacturing plants in Isfahan, Iran, and Yelabuga, Russia, where intelligence reports indicate that enterprises for the Russian army are operating. At the same time, he stressed: "Moscow is already preparing measures to compensate for the losses and increase UAV production.

The colonel also assessed the situation at the frontline. According to him, Russia's summer offensive has been effectively stopped - despite numerous attempts, the advance in the eastern regions was stopped by the Ukrainian defence. The most intense fighting is currently taking place in the Pokrovsk area of Donetsk region. In Sumy region, the Russian offensive has been stopped due to strengthened defences.

Kiviselg stressed that despite the Kremlin's unchanged strategic goals, Russia is unable to achieve a breakthrough, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to effectively withstand the pressure.

Read more: Anti-drone nets are being installed over roads in Sumy region, - RMA