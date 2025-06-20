91 combat engagements recorded on front, most intense on Pokrovsk and North-Slobozhanskyi directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m. on June 20, the total number of combat engagements on the front stands at 91.

Situation in the north

Today, communities in the settlements of Yeline in Chernihiv region; Prohres, Velyka Pysarivka, Mariine, Pokrovka, and Maiske in Sumy region; and Lemishchyne in Kharkiv region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 enemy attacks today, with six more clashes ongoing. Enemy aviation carried out six strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy conducted 116 artillery shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements, including one attack with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

On the South-Slobozhanskyi direction today, the enemy launched five attacks in the areas of Zelenyi and Vovchansk; three attacks are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out one attack toward Stepova Novoselivka; the clash has ended.

Hostilities in Donbas

On the Lyman direction today, the invading army launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, and in the directions of Karpivka and Hlushchenkove. Four clashes are currently ongoing.

On the Siversk direction near Hryhorivka, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions once; the clash has ended.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is attempting to advance near Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and Stupochky. Defense Forces units repelled all four attacks.

On the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried five times to breach our defenses near Toretsk and Yablunivka. Our defenders have already repelled four assault attempts.

On the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, Russian occupiers made 28 attempts to dislodge our troops from positions near Poltavka, Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Sribne, and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka, and Novopidhirne. Defense Forces hold the line and have repelled 22 attacks so far.

On the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy assault attempts; three clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance near Odradne, Bahatyr, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko.

Hostilities in the South

On the Huliaipole direction, enemy aviation struck Huliaipole with unguided air-to-surface missiles; no assault actions were conducted by the enemy.

On the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Novoandriivka.

No clashes were recorded on the Prydniprovske direction.