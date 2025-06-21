ENG
Ruscists attacked Kharkiv with "Molniya" UAV: drone’s wreckage fell in forest belt, fire broke out

Occupiers attacked Kharkiv with lightning again

On the afternoon of June 21, Russian troops attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a Molniya drone.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy continues to terrorize Kharkiv. Today, at about 13:40, an enemy UAV of the Molniya type was recorded in the Kyivkyi district of the city," he said.

"The wreckage fell in a forest belt, causing a fire.

There were no casualties. Specialized services are working at the scene, he added.

