Preliminary, it was Iskander-M missile, - Sarantsev on Russian strike on Ukrainian training ground

According to preliminary information, Russian troops struck a training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile.

This was reported by Vitalii Sarantsev, a spokesman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports .

"According to preliminary information, there was a strike with an Iskander-M missile. This is a temporary training ground, it is not permanent, people do not stay there permanently, they do not live there," Sarantsev said.

The spokesman noted that such a training ground is used by the military to perform certain training tasks.

According to him, with the air raid alert, a few minutes before the strike, almost all personnel were dispersed and in shelters.

"At the same time, unfortunately, there were some servicemen who neglected security measures and most of them were injured," Sarantsev said.

