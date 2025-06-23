Zelenskyy to address PACE on the evening of June 25

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) announced a change in the date of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit: he will address the Assembly on Wednesday, June 25, instead of Thursday as previously expected.

Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda, that PACE President Theodoros Roussopoulos made the announcement.

According to the statement, on June 23, Roussopoulos declared that, based on the latest information, Zelenskyy will speak before the Assembly on Wednesday evening, June 25.

"This week, we look forward to welcoming the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who, according to the latest information, will address our Assembly on Wednesday evening," Roussopoulos said.

According to him, at the end of his speech, Zelenskyy will answer questions from Assembly members. The PACE President called this "a sign of democratic interaction and mutual respect."

Sources in Strasbourg also confirmed to the media that Zelenskyy’s attendance will be in person, not via video link.

As a reminder, it was previously reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to travel to France on June 26 for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe session.