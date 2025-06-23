ENG
Everyone, keep oil prices low. Don’t play into hands of enemy, - Trump

Trump urges not to raise oil prices

US President Donald Trump has called for keeping oil prices low.

He announced this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"Everyone, keep oil prices low. I'm watching! You are playing into the hands of the enemy. Don't do it!" - the message says.

Earlier it was reported that oil prices rose to a five-month high after the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

