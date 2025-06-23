Russia will not supply nuclear weapons to Iran, Medvedev responds to Trump’s criticism

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, responding to criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, stated that Russia does not intend to supply nuclear weapons to Iran.

This was posted on platform X, as reported by Censor.NET.

Medvedev condemned the U.S. strikes on Iran, saying Washington "failed to achieve its objectives."

"However, Russia has no intention of supplying nuclear weapons to Iran because, unlike Israel, we are parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. I know quite well what this would entail, having overseen our nuclear forces as president. But other countries might — and that’s what was said. And we definitely shouldn’t be arguing over who has more nukes. All the more so because the New START treaty, which I once signed with a US president, is still in force — for now. The question is: what comes next?" the Russian official wrote.

Previously, U.S. President Donald Trump responded to statements by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who had earlier hinted at the possibility of other countries supplying nuclear weapons to Iran.