78 hostile drones out of 97 destroyed - Air Force

Since the evening of 23 June, the Russian invaders have attacked Ukraine with 97 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from four directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - rf, Chauda - TOT of Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

As of 08.00, air defences neutralised 78 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east, south and north of the country. 63 were shot down by firepower, 15 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

The hits of enemy strike UAVs were recorded in 6 locations.

Read more: Ruscists launch attack drones against Ukraine – Air Force