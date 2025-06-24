Serbia would partially resume exporting ammunition: ’Black, gray and white lists’ of countries to be created, - Vucic

Serbia will partially resume exports of ammunition after suspending sales the day before.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Balkan service of Radio Liberty.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic noted that the decision to export ammunition in the near future will be made exclusively by the National Security Council of Serbia, which includes the president, prime minister, defense minister and interior minister.

He also added that "black, gray, and white lists" of countries will be created for ammunition exports from Serbia.

"The National Security Council is now issuing an order to the Ministry of Commerce that no more ammunition will be exported from Serbia, but this creates a serious problem for us," the president said.

According to him, after Monday's announcement of the suspension of ammunition exports from Serbia, he is facing "a lot of pressure from the outside and inside."

"I was told that in July there will be demonstrations at the defense industry factories to show me that the exports should be carried out because they have to get paid and live off of it," Vucic said.

Earlier, Vucic said that Serbia had stopped selling ammunition abroad, and that "special solutions" were now required for exports.

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Serbia has exported 800 million euros worth of ammunition to Ukraine through third parties.