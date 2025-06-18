State Emergency Service warns of danger of unexploded cluster munitions and drone debris in Kyiv

As a result of a combined air strike by the Russian army on Kyiv on Tuesday night, bomb squads found and neutralized cluster munitions in two districts of the capital,

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) Oleksandr Khorunzhyi.

"Pyrotechnics and explosives experts at two locations - in Solomyansky and Shevchenkivsky districts - found and neutralized cassette submunitions, elements used in Russian missiles to increase the area of damage to people and equipment. They look like silver metal balls with a diameter of 10 cm. The radius of their destruction is about 25-30 meters, and the fragments can fly up to 100 meters. After the missile "opens up", they cover a huge area, they are triggered by an impact with an object or the ground... the effect of the explosion is similar to an 82-mm mortar shell," he said on the air of the telethon on Wednesday.

Khorunzhyi warned that it is extremely dangerous to approach and touch the objects due to their instability and potential danger.

He noted that due to their unusual shape, they can attract children, so it is necessary to conduct explanatory work among them.

According to him, the same applies to drone wreckage and missile remnants. Khorunzhyi called for not touching suspicious objects that look like ammunition, and in case of such a discovery, to immediately notify the relevant institutions.

Attack on Ukraine on the night of June 17

On the night of June 17, 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were reported dead and more than 100 injured. Later, Klitschko announced that 10 people had been confirmed dead, but by the end of the day on June 17, it was known that 16 people had been killed and 134 others injured in Kyiv.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city suffered destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive center, a preschool, garages, etc.

As a result of the Russian morning attack, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalized, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.