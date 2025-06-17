Massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv: unexploded cluster munitions removed from apartments in residential building. PHOTOS
Kyiv police bomb disposal experts removed unexploded cluster munitions from the apartments of a high-rise building that was hit by a Russian missile.
This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET informs.
During the nighttime massive shelling of the capital by the enemy, elements of cluster munitions fell into a high-rise building in a residential area and near it, some of which did not detonate, posing a deadly threat to residents.
The law enforcement officers collected the ammunition, put it in a safe condition, and then loaded it into two special explosion-proof mobile containers and took it to a landfill for further destruction.
The Kyiv Police calls on citizens to be vigilant and immediately report any suspicious items by calling 102.
Attack on Ukraine on the night of 17 June
On the night of 17 June 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with dronesand missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were reported dead and more than 100 injured. Currently, Klitschko says that 10 deaths have been confirmed.
The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.
At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive centre, a preschool, garages, etc.
As a result of the Russian attack in the morning, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalised, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.
