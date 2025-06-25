The United Kingdom will purchase 12 new F-35A stealth fighters and join NATO 's mission to use dual-use aircraft to transport nuclear weapons.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda, this was announced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to him, Britain intends to purchase at least 12 dual-use aircraft that can carry both nuclear and conventional weapons.

"My government is investing in national security with the purchase of 12 new F-35A fighter jets, supporting thousands of highly skilled jobs and opportunities for workers. Security at home, strength abroad," Starmer wrote on the social network X.

The day before, the British government clarified in a statement that this decision will support 20,000 jobs within the F-35 program in the UK, as 15% of the global supply chain for these fighters is based in the UK.

The new high-speed fighters will be based at RAF Markham.

In total, the government plans to purchase 138 F-35s over the course of the program. The procurement of 12 F-35As instead of 12F-35Bs in the next phase of the program will save taxpayers up to 25% per aircraft.

This purchase is the largest strengthening of the UK' s nuclear posture in a generation. As noted, the acquisition of Lockheed Martin fighters will allow the British Air Force to carry nuclear weapons for the first time since the end of the Cold War.

The F-35A fighter jets are capable of carrying the American B61 tactical nuclear weapon. Britain may need to be supplied with these weapons by the United States, Reuters reported.

The UK, according to the government, will deploy the fighter jets as part of NATO's Dual Capable Aircraft nuclear mission, strengthening the Alliance's nuclear deterrent. The DCA mission is a key element of NATO's nuclear strategy, helping to keep people safe across the Alliance.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that "this is another significant contribution by the UK to NATO".

Currently, Britain's nuclear deterrent is based solely on the Trident submarine system.

The last time Britain had an independent airborne nuclear capability was in 1998, when the WE-177 free-fall bomb was decommissioned.

