Meloni: It would be mistake to blame Trump for global chaos

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the growth of instability in the world should not be attributed solely to the policies of US President Donald Trump.

She said this during a speech in the Senate before leaving for the NATO summit in The Hague, Censor.NET reports citing ANSA.

"I don't agree that Trump created the chaos," Meloni said. According to her, it is an oversimplification to put the blame on one leader. She emphasized that the growth of chaos in the world began long before today.

Meloni also commented on the escalation between Israel and Iran, which occurred despite the announced truce. She called the violation of the agreement a possible manifestation of an internal split in the Iranian leadership.

"The situation this morning was developing in the direction we had hoped for," Meloni said, noting that after the ceasefire was violated, Israel would likely respond, and she hoped for an "adequate and symmetrical" reaction.

Despite the threatening dynamics, the head of the Italian government expressed confidence in the possibility of returning to negotiations.

