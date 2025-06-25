Russian Federation has increased production of Iskander missiles by importing machines from China - media investigation

Despite international sanctions, Russia managed to significantly increase production of Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Companies in China, Taiwan, and Belarus supplied the strategic Russian missile plant with critical production equipment, which was sent through private Russian intermediaries.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an investigation by the Kyiv Independent.

It is noted that last year alone, more than 700 such missiles were manufactured in the Russian Federation - three times more than in 2023.

As it turned out, the key role in this was played by the import of equipment from China, Taiwan, and Belarus, which is carried out through private intermediaries.

Missile production plant

According to intelligence provided to the Kyiv Independent in early June, Russia has managed to stockpile about 600 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and another 300 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

The main executor of the expansion program was the Votkinsk plant, an enterprise that assembles various types of missiles, including Iskander, Yars, and probably Oreshnik.

The journalists found that the plant began receiving new equipment in 2023, including computer numerically controlled metal-cutting machines, which are critical for the manufacture of missile components.

Construction on the territory of the Votkinsk plant.

China is the main importer

Kyiv Independent has identified more than 10 contracts signed by Votkinsky in 2023 for the purchase of dozens of imported metalworking machines. Their total value exceeds $11 million, which is only part of the plant's broader expansion investments.

The deliveries were made by little-known private companies from the Russian Federation, such as the Ural Machine Tool Company or Caurus Alliance.

The main source of imports was China - out of ten identified contracts, eight were from the Chinese mainland. Some supplies came from Taiwan and Belarus.

At the same time, the plant expanded its capacity: two new workshops were built, and the staff increased by 2,500 people.

The expansion of production takes place against the backdrop of massive missile attacks on Ukraine. In 2024, Russia launched 245 strikes on Ukrainian territory with Iskander missiles alone, 4.5 times more than in 2023. Already this year, 180 strikes with these missiles have been recorded.