ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4431 visitors online
News Ukrainian Air defence Use of frozen assets of Russian Federation
1 175 9

Funded by frozen Russian assets: Ukraine to receive 350 British-made missiles to strengthen air defense

air defense missiles

Ukraine will receive 350 modern British-made missiles funded by frozen Russian assets to strengthen its air defense.

This was announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, reports Censor.NET.

The defense chief explained that the missiles will be used with specially developed air defense systems, with five more units to be delivered to Ukraine soon.

"This was made possible thanks to the ERA program, which helped raise over £2 billion from interest on frozen Russian assets. It is an important mechanism of justice — when the aggressor country pays for the consequences of its own war," Umerov emphasized.

He also expressed gratitude to the UK government, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Defense Minister John Healey, and all partners who continue to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and help protect the lives of our citizens.

Read more: Britain to buy 12 F-35 jets from US to expand nuclear deterrence potential

Author: 

UK (1218) Anti-aircraft warfare (1557) frozen assets (168) Rustem Umerov (361)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 