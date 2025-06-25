Funded by frozen Russian assets: Ukraine to receive 350 British-made missiles to strengthen air defense

Ukraine will receive 350 modern British-made missiles funded by frozen Russian assets to strengthen its air defense.

This was announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, reports Censor.NET.

The defense chief explained that the missiles will be used with specially developed air defense systems, with five more units to be delivered to Ukraine soon.

"This was made possible thanks to the ERA program, which helped raise over £2 billion from interest on frozen Russian assets. It is an important mechanism of justice — when the aggressor country pays for the consequences of its own war," Umerov emphasized.

He also expressed gratitude to the UK government, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Defense Minister John Healey, and all partners who continue to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and help protect the lives of our citizens.

Read more: Britain to buy 12 F-35 jets from US to expand nuclear deterrence potential