Ukraine has "huge amounts of land" needed by US – Trump on economic deal

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine possesses a "huge amount of land" needed by the United States under a signed agreement on mineral resources.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement during a press conference following the NATO summit in The Hague.

Trump noted that the Russia-Ukraine war has highlighted the need to restore the defense industrial base both in the U.S. and allied countries.

"We cannot afford to depend on foreign adversaries for critical minerals. And, as you know, we have signed an agreement with Ukraine for a huge amount of land they have—this is what we need," the Republican emphasized.

Earlier reports stated that Ukraine agreed to initiate the process allowing private companies to develop the state lithium ore site "Dobra." This step is part of implementing the mineral resources agreement with the U.S.

Read more: Trump on supplying Patriot systems to Ukraine: "We’ll see"

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals agreement.