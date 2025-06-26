Crimean Bridge still performs its function, but it is no longer on same scale - Pletenchuk

The Russian occupiers have not significantly restored the operation of the Crimean bridge after the previous strikes. Although railroad trains with heavy equipment do not run through it, the flow of civilian traffic, including "tourists," continues.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a telethon.

"The Russians have definitely not started using it more often. Despite security measures, the bridge still fulfills its function, but it is not on the same scale. Now they are using it more for internal purposes, such as tourism or logistics," Pletenchuk said.

He emphasized that the enemy continues to use the ports in the occupied Crimea to export stolen Ukrainian resources - earlier it was grain and metal, now it is coal. From there, the goods are transported by sea vessels under the guise of Russian ones.

The Navy pays special attention to controlling the enemy's river logistics. According to Pletenchuk, the occupiers are actively using boats to deliver ammunition, provisions and personnel changes in certain sections of the Dnipro.

"This is not the first time we have detected such routes. There are points where they try to establish supplies, but we do our best to ensure that these attempts end in problems for the enemy. And we will continue to do so," the navy spokesman emphasized.

On June 3, 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine used more than two tons of explosives during the third attack on the illegally constructed Crimean bridge.

In 2022, the SSU used a car with 21 tons of explosives in TNT equivalent, and in 2023, it used two of its own Sea Baby marine drones.