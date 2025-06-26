Restriction of veto power in cases of aggression, genocide and war crimes: Ukraine calls for UN reform - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized that today Ukraine is at the forefront of protecting the fundamental principles of the United Nations.

According to Censor.NET, Sybiha wrote about this on the social network X.

"80 years ago, the UN Charter was signed to ensure peace and dignity for all. To ensure that no nation is subjected to unprovoked aggression, that sovereignty is sacred, and that peace is built on the rule of law. Ukraine stood at the origins of the UN. Today, it stands at the forefront, defending the founding principles of the organization - thanks to our resistance, diplomacy, and the unwavering determination of our people," the statement reads.

He emphasized that Russia is waging a war not only against Ukraine, but against the very foundations on which the UN was built.

"The border of Ukraine is the border of international law. The Charter will not be defeated. It is being betrayed. Now it is being betrayed by Russia, a country that illegally holds a permanent seat in the UN Security Council and whose actions completely contradict the very criteria for UN membership," Sibiga said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister noted that on this anniversary Ukraine does not celebrate, but calls on all peace-loving UN member states to defend the Charter not with words, but with actions.

"As a founding member, we call for UN reform, which will primarily limit the veto in cases of aggression, genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. International law should be a law, not a declaration," Sibiga concluded.

