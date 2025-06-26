ENG
Missile strike on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 314

Russia strikes at Dnipro on June 24, 2025

The number of people injured in the missile strike on Dnipro now stands at 314, according to the latest data.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET writes.

"According to updated information, 314 people were injured in the missile attack on Dnipro," the statement reads.

More than one hundred of the injured remain in hospital, including five children.

Read more: Russian attack on Dnipro: death toll rises to 20

On 24 June 2025, Russian forces struck Dnipro and Samara. At that time, it was reported that more than 150 victims of the Russian strike on Dnipro were still hospitalised.

In Dnipro, 25 June was declared a Day of Mourning for those killed in the Russian attack. In the locality of Samara, the aggressor killed two people.

