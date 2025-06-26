Missile strike on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 314

The number of people injured in the missile strike on Dnipro now stands at 314, according to the latest data.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET writes.

"According to updated information, 314 people were injured in the missile attack on Dnipro," the statement reads.

More than one hundred of the injured remain in hospital, including five children.

On 24 June 2025, Russian forces struck Dnipro and Samara. At that time, it was reported that more than 150 victims of the Russian strike on Dnipro were still hospitalised.

In Dnipro, 25 June was declared a Day of Mourning for those killed in the Russian attack. In the locality of Samara, the aggressor killed two people.