European Commission supports opening of first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU - von der Leyen

The European Commission supports the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

She stressed the support for Ukraine in the military, political and European integration areas.

Von der Leyen said that the EU has already allocated €1 billion to support the Ukrainian defence industry - at the expense of profits from frozen Russian assets. According to her, the EU is also ready to provide Ukraine with the remaining €11 billion of the G7 loan package in advance, recognising the urgent need for these funds.

"We are on track to achieve our goal of delivering 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine in 2025. And we are ready to provide the remaining €11 billion of the G7 loans in advance, as we understand how important it is for Ukraine to receive these funds now," she said.

Read more: Sweden hopes to see progress soon in Ukraine’s EU accession talks

Politically, the EU will continue to put pressure on Russia to achieve serious negotiations, starting with a real ceasefire. To this end, an 18th package of sanctions is being prepared, which, according to von der Leyen, should be agreed upon in the near future. In addition, the head of the European Commission expressed support for Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

"Under constant shelling, Ukraine is adopting reform after reform. This is impressive. And that is why the European Commission supports the opening of the first cluster of negotiations. Ukraine has done its part. Now it is our turn. After all, the accession process is based on merit. And Ukraine deserves to move forward," the president concluded.

Read more: Ireland to push for Ukraine’s EU membership at EU summit – PM Martin