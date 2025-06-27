Russia has seized second of four lithium deposits in Ukraine, - Le Figaro

Russian troops have occupied the village of Shevchenko in Donetsk Oblast, 3 km from Dnipro Oblast. One of the most promising lithium deposits in Ukraine is located there.

Le Figaro writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication, this is the second of four lithium deposits in Ukraine that Russian troops have managed to occupy.

"These 40 hectares contain significant reserves of 'white gold'. ... White gold is one of the metals whose price has risen sharply in recent years as it has become an important component of batteries produced for electric vehicles," the authors write.

DeepState analysts confirm that almost all of Shevchenko was seized on 24 June. Several acres are still in the grey zone, indicating that fighting is still ongoing.

"In fact, the lithium deposit itself, discovered during the Soviet era in 1982 and covering an area of 40 hectares, has been under Russian control for several days now, as it is located on the eastern outskirts of the village," the journalists noted.

The exact value of lithium reserves in Ukraine is not yet known. However, a study by the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine published before Russia's full-scale invasion said that "Ukraine has a good chance of becoming one of the world's leading lithium producers". Lithium reserves there were estimated at 500,000 tonnes.

At the time, four deposits were named, but none of them were exploited. We are talking about Polokhivske and Dobra in western Ukraine, and the other two are currently under Russian occupation - Shevchenko and Kruta Balka village in Donetsk region.

The journalists explained that lithium is found in several ores, including petalite and spodumene. Experts note that "the separation of lithium from petalite, unlike its separation from spodumene, is a complex and capital-intensive technology".

Shevchenko is the only one of four deposits in Ukraine that contains "highly mineralised spodumene". The State Geological Service notes that the deposit contains up to 90% spodumene, so it can be assessed as a "promising project". The other three deposits, which have not been properly explored, contain petalite, which is less profitable.

In addition to lithium, the Shevchenko deposit also contains rare metals such as tantalum, niobium, beryllium, cesium and rubidium, as well as tin.

"Apart from the fact that it is hard to imagine exploiting Ukrainian lithium in time of war, the economic benefits may prove difficult even after peace returns... But Russia's seizure of the Shevchenko deposit in any case strengthens Russia's position in this mining issue, to which US President Donald Trump seems to be particularly sensitive," the publication concluded.

