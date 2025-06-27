Enemy assault group of six occupiers eliminated during dismount from armored vehicle. VIDEO
Ukrainian artillerymen eliminated an assault group of at least six Russian occupiers with just two strikes immediately after they dismounted from an armored vehicle.
As reported by Censor.NET, video footage of the successful operation by Ukrainian forces has been shared on social media. The video shows the driver of the Russian armored vehicle abandoning his comrades and fleeing the scene.
"Driver mechanic of the Russian armored vehicle did his job ‘well’. He delivered the assault troops as a sacrifice to Ukrainian artillery and drove off to pick up the next batch of doomed. Footage by the Tiwaz division of the 148th Separate Artillery Brigade from Zhytomyr," the publication's author noted.
Warning: Foul language!
