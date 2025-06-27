ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3990 visitors online
News Ending the war Trump about Russia
3 188 24

Trump on Russia’s war against Ukraine: We need to resolve this issue

Trump about Russia’s war against Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russia’s war against Ukraine must be resolved, adding that his team is working on it.

He made the remark during a June 27 press conference at the White House, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

"When we talk about Russia, we will work on it, we are working on it," Trump said.

He also mentioned that last week, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had called him with an offer to help the U.S. deal with Iran.

"I said, do me a favor – I’ll handle Iran myself, help me more with Russia. We need to resolve this issue. And I think something is going to happen," the U.S. leader said.

Read more: Trump on Medvedev’s threats to transfer nuclear weapons to Iran: "Maybe that’s why Putin is boss"

Author: 

Russia (12208) Trump Donald (1850) war in Ukraine (3112)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 