Trump on Russia’s war against Ukraine: We need to resolve this issue
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russia’s war against Ukraine must be resolved, adding that his team is working on it.
He made the remark during a June 27 press conference at the White House, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.
"When we talk about Russia, we will work on it, we are working on it," Trump said.
He also mentioned that last week, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had called him with an offer to help the U.S. deal with Iran.
"I said, do me a favor – I’ll handle Iran myself, help me more with Russia. We need to resolve this issue. And I think something is going to happen," the U.S. leader said.
