Zelenskyy: We will invite new Polish President Nawrocki to Ukraine

The newly elected President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, will be invited to visit Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on Saturday during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As for the invitation, (...) you know that it is important for us to maintain close, strong relations between our countries, and of course we will invite the new president (of Poland, Karol Nawrocki - Ed.) to Ukraine. I will be happy to respond if (he) invites me to Poland," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: It was good meeting with Trump, topics were very broad, especially Patriot, - Zelenskyy

He also emphasized that today it is important to preserve the unity between Ukraine and Poland.

"It is extremely important for us to maintain this kind of relationship, to maintain this kind of support, this kind of understanding between our nations. The principle of good neighborliness, the principle of our freedom and yours, the principle of solving any problem through a very respectful dialog. All of this must be preserved," the head of state emphasized.

As reported, Polish President Duda arrived in Kyiv today. Censor.NET also reported that Zelenskyy awarded Duda the Order of Freedom.