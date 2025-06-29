Trump is ready to support the bill on sanctions against Russia, - Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has said that US President Donald Trump will support new sanctions against Russia, which include duties on countries that buy goods from Russia.

The US lawmaker said this in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

According to Graham, during a golf game on Saturday, Trump told him that "it's time to act - to move your bill forward."

"The day after the July recess, we will pass the bill," Graham said.

Graham also reminded that the bill he initiated on sanctions against Russia provides for the introduction of a 500% duty for countries that buy goods from Russia and do not help Ukraine.

Graham-Blumenthal bill on sanctions against Russia

On April 1, it became known that a bill on new sanctions measures against Russia was introduced in the US Senate. According to the document, a 500% tariff may be imposed on imports of goods from countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and other raw materials.

The proposed measures are aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia and creating additional obstacles for countries that continue to trade in Russian energy resources.

The initiative was introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. As of now, the bill is supported by 82 US senators out of 100.

